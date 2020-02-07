Detroit Police Department looks to recruit Detroiters with new ad campaign

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is using a new tactic to help boost their ranks.

The department is using a new ad campaign in order to attract recruits with the offer of a rewarding career.

The new commercial is geared towards those in Detroit who might want to be a police officer.

“It is a recruiting campaign, but it’s geared specifically to Detroiters,” Detroit Police Department’s First Assistant Chief LaShinda Stair said.

Stair said they are trying the new campaign to help grow their team.

“The mayor has approved for us to spend a considerable amount of dollars toward hiring Detroiters. We have been charged with trying to hire at least 40 a month,” Stair said. “We have billboards, we are on television, on CNN, and on SportsCenter. We have digital things going on all over the place now.”

Stair agrees being a police officer isn’t easy. Stair said it takes a special type of person to wear the uniform.

“I think No. 1, it starts with being someone who’s ethical,” Stair said.

The department believes the right people will answer the call.

If you are interested in joining the Detroit Police Department you can click here to learn more.

The starting salary is $40,000.