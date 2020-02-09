Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Metro Detroit and other areas in Michigan. Counties where the winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday include Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Up to four inches of snow is expected in Metro Detroit by Sunday night.

