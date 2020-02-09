21ºF

Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit

Winter weather advisory in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Snowflake. (Photo: Pixabay)

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Metro Detroit and other areas in Michigan. Counties where the winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday include Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne.

Up to four inches of snow is expected in Metro Detroit by Sunday night.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

