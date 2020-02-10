Ann Arbor police chief placed on administrative leave without pay for ‘personnel matter’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox is on administrative leave with pay and there has been little information released about the situation.

The administration will only call it a personnel matter. The chairwoman of the new Ann Arbor Independent Community Police Oversite Commission, Dr. Lisa Jackson, was able to share some information.

Jackson said Ann Arbor City Administrator Howard Lazarus told her an independent investigation is getting underway and that they have decided to retain an outside person to conduct the investigation and that person will report to the city manager.

Cox’s administrative lave with pay was announced last Friday at 4:45 p.m. Cox came to the Ann Arbor Police Department after 30 years with the Boston Police Department.

Many members on the city council said they are concerned about the secrecy. Jackson had the opportunity to interview Cox as part of the hiring process and believes Cox is shaking up the department and things that some in the department aren’t appreciating that change, which may have led to the case against him. She is not certain, but is frustrated by the administrative radio silence.