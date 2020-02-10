Bloomfield Hills man arrested for peeking into Bloomfield Township homes, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man has been arrested for peeking through the windows of Bloomfield Township homes, police said.

Donovan Rashaad Johnson, 27, was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday on South Spinning Wheel Drive, according to authorities.

A Bloomfield Township resident reported seeing someone running from a backyard in the area, officials said. Police said Johnson fit the suspect description and had been caught on surveillance video Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 looking through windows in the 2000 block of South Spinning Wheel Drive.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident, police said. Moments later, a homeowner showed police surveillance footage of Johnson underneath a window at the back of his home, according to authorities.

Johnson was issued a citation for window peeping.

He was arraigned Friday in 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. Johnson will have to wear a GPS tether if released and must surrender all firearms to authorities.

Johnson is scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.