7 people injured, including 6 children, in 3-car crash on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – Seven people were injured -- six of them children -- in a three-car crash on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Hayes Street at Hazelridge Street, according to authorities.

Police said the driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene.

One adult woman was injured and is being treated, officials said. Five girls and one boy, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, suffered minor injuries, police said.

