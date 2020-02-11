36ºF

7 people injured, including 6 children, in 3-car crash on Detroit’s east side, police say

Driver who caused crash ran away from scene, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Detroit's East Side, Crash, Car Crash, Hayes Street, Hazelridge Street, Detroit Police Department, Local, Crime
Police said seven people were hurt in a Feb. 11, 2020, crash involving three cars on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT – Seven people were injured -- six of them children -- in a three-car crash on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Hayes Street at Hazelridge Street, according to authorities.

Police said the driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene.

One adult woman was injured and is being treated, officials said. Five girls and one boy, ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, suffered minor injuries, police said.

You can see scene footage in the video below.

