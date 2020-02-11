Detroit police Chief James Craig fires back amid criticism of probe into DPD narcotics team

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James Craig is firing back at those who are criticizing his department’s probe into the narcotics team.

The controversy centers around the ongoing investigation into possible rampant corruption in the Detroit Police Department Narcotics Unit. Officials are going back 10 years to investigate.

One officer has been indicted by federal officials, but several grassroots groups have said the department shouldn’t be investigating itself.

Authorities are seven months into the investigation. Veteran officer Michael Mosely has been charged with taking a bribe, and internal affairs is looking at everyone around him.

So far, investigators have uncovered narcotics officers planting evidence, lying to prosecutors, embezzling money and robbing drug dealers.

A consortium of grassroots organizations have banded together to call for more transparency from DPD and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. They’re demanding an independent, third-part investigation into the department.

You can watch Mara MacDonald’s full story in the video posted above.