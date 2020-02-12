Detroit high school students offering free tax preparation services

DETROIT – Detroit High School students are helping make tax season a bit easier.

A program at King High School and Southeastern High School allowed students to become IRS-certified tax preparers. The students have spent four weeks learning how to prepare taxes.

Those students are now offering free tax preparation services for people submitting individual tax returns.

The forms are reviewed by a certified adult tax supervisor after the students complete them.

The free service will be offered through April 2.

To make an appointment at King High School, call 313-510-9279. To make an appointment at Southeastern High School, call 313-506-5216.

For more information, click here.