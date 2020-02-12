Detroit man charged with murder of female friend found shot at his apartment, police say

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the murder of his female friend, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his apartment, police said.

Police were called around noon Friday to an apartment in the 1600 block of Antietam Avenue in Detroit’s Lafayette Park.

Officers said they found Porcha E. Wheeler, 27, of Detroit, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was announced dead by medical officials who arrived at the scene, police said.

The apartment belongs to Darnell Rayshawn Hall, 29, according to authorities. He was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.

Hall and Wheeler were friends, Detroit police said.

Hall is charged with first-degree murder a a felony firearm violation. He was arraigned Monday and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 2.