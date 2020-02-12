Lock your cars -- Camera catches people checking for unlocked vehicles in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A Ring camera caught people checking for unlocked cars in Inkster early Tuesday.

The people walked down a block in the area of west Inkster Road and Avondale Street at about 1 a.m., checking car doors to see if they were locked.

Police reminded residents to lock their vehicles and make a report if someone has broken into their car.

If you have information about the people checking cars Tuesday, you are asked to contact police at 313-400-5387.