Wayne Memorial High School wrestlers allege coach told them not to tell after rollover car crash

WAYNE, Mich. – Wayne Memorial High School wrestlers say their coach told them not to tell after they were involved in a rollover crash in his car Saturday.

The three students were expecting to take a bus to a wrestling tournament in Howell, but the bus was canceled so the coach drove them.

While on the way, the coach crashed on I-96 near the Howell Road exit. The car rolled and landed on its roof.

“It was upside down on its roof. He rolled it with the kids in the car,“ William Mauldin said.

Mauldin’s son, William Mauldin Jr., was in the car.

Parents said the students weren’t checked by doctors after the crash. Instead, an assistant coach showed up, told them to get their things and got them on a bus that took them to the tournament, where they wrestled despite what happened.

The school found out about the crash Tuesday because a boy was in pain. His parents thought it was a wrestling injury because he hadn’t told them about the crash.

The school said an investigation is underway and a meeting with coaches is planned for Wednesday.