CDC confirms 14th case of coronavirus in United States

DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a 14 case of coronavirus in the United States on Wednesday.

According to the CDC, the sick person is in California. They are among a group of people under quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in southern California because they returned to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight on Friday.

The patient is the second person to test positive for the illness, but officials said they were on different flights and in different facilities, so there is not a link between them.

“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus," said Dr. Chris Braden, the onsite team lead.

The CDC said that any person who has been in Hubei Province in the past 14 days will be subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine because they have a high risk of being exposed to the virus. More than 600 people are currently under quarantine after coming back to the U.S. from China.

Nearly 200 people were released from quarantine Tuesday after showing no signs of the virus.