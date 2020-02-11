Americans evacuated from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak to be released from quarantine

DETROIT – The Americans who were in quarantine after they were evacuated from Wuhan, China are expected to be released Tuesday.

The 195 people were flown out of China amid the coronavirus outbreak. They are the first group of U.S. citizens that were removed from the nation.

They were quarantined at March Air Reserve Base in southern California so they could be monitored and tested. Officials said none of the people showed signs of the illness.

There are still Americans stuck on a cruise ship near Japan, where 135 passengers have been confirmed to have coronavirus.

Currently, 43,146 cases of the virus have been confirmed globally. There have been 1,018 deaths, but 4,347 people have recovered from the illness. There have been 13 confirmed cases in the U.S. The most recent case was recently diagnosed in San Diego.

In the United States, there has been testing to ensure residents don’t have coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have started advanced screenings of passengers at several airports across the country, including Detroit Metro. In the meantime, Illinois started doing its own testing that produces results in 24 hours so it doesn’t have to wait for results from the CDC.