Dog saved after swallowing bag of crack cocaine thrown into Detroit backyard

DETROIT – The Michigan Humane Society rescued a dog after he swallowed a bag of crack cocaine that was thrown into his yard Wednesday in Detroit.

According to MHS, Detroit police were executing a search warrant at a home adjacent to where the dog, Nipsey, lives. While police were performing a search, someone threw a bag of the drugs into yard where Nipsey was with his family.

The dog ate the bag of crack cocaine, officials said.

MHS investigators brought the dog to the Grosfeld Veterinary Center at the Mackey Center for Animal Care, where he was treated and kept overnight. Officials said he suffered no ill effects.

The Humane Society said the owner will not need to pay for the care Nipsey received.

Nipsey was reunited with his owner, Clinton Majors, on Thursday.

Below is video from MHS of an interview with an investigator, as well as footage of Nipsey and Majors reuniting.