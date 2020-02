Published: February 13, 2020, 4:10 am Updated: February 13, 2020, 4:30 am

Did you play the Powerball recently? Someone in Michigan just won Wednesday’s $70M Powerball jackpot.

The numbers are: 14, 47, 54, 55, 68 and the Powerball was 25.

One winner in Michigan matched all of the numbers.

There were two winners in Michigan who matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000.

For more information on the Powerball, click here.