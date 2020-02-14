18ºF

Federal judge rules portion of Michigan Sex Offender Registry Act is invalid

State given 60 days to enact new law

DETROIT – On Friday U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland issued a ruling invalidating a part of the Michigan Sex Offender Registry Act.

Cleland has given the state 60 days to enact a new law.

The decision was issued by Cleland in a lawsuit Friday. In the lawsuit Cleland argues that SORA is unconstitutional.

Read the lawsuit below.

