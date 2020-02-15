I-94 construction project begins this weekend

DETROIT – If you are planning to head downtown this weekend there are major construction projects that could cause delays.

Eastbound I-94 between I-75 and Gratiot Avenue will be closed while crews work to tear down the East Grand Boulevard bridge.

All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb 17. Due to the size and complexity of removing the overpass, eastbound and westbound I-94 are scheduled to be closed the following weekend, Feb. 21-24, to complete the demolition process.

Local 4′s Victor Williams was live in the area this morning. You can watch his report on how the construction is going to impact traffic in the video above.

