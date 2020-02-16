SUV falls into sinkhole on Detroit’s west side
Water main break floods Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT – A water main break on Detroit’s west side led to an unfortunate chain of events for one driver.
Video captured at the scene Saturday shows an SUV that had fallen into a sinkhole on Dix Highway, between Shaefer Road and Oakwood Boulevard.
The driver was not hurt.
Information on why the water main broke and when it will be fixed has not been released.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.