Michigan man stuck in Cambodia amid coronavirus outbreak slams US government

DETROIT – A Michigan man stuck in Cambodia amid the coronavirus outbreak said the United States government has failed Americans who can’t get home.

Steve Muth, of Onsted, Michigan, and his wife can’t get back home after they were let off a ship they were on was quarantined over coronavirus fears. They have been at a hotel after passengers were able to get off the Holland America’s MS Westerdam on Thursday.

Muth said he was tested for coronavirus and, as far as he know, the results were negative.

“The real story here is our state department has not been helpful at all,” Muth said.

Muth said the American Ambassador to Cambodia hasn’t visited the hotel where the passengers have been staying.

“If I had 600 plus Americans in crisis in transit I think I’d be here. Maybe once a day, maybe twice a day. I may camp out here," Muth said. “We’re the biggest, strongest country in the world and we have Embassy people who act like we’re the problem, and that’s really the challenge here.”

He is also fearful that his name and the names of other passengers have gotten to airlines and countries, so they will not be able to travel.