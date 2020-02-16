‘We’re in limbo’ -- Metro Detroit family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – After being rejected by five countries, the passengers on the Holland America cruise ship can finally experience some relief -- briefly.

The cruise ship finally docked in Cambodia. Passengers were let off the ship and -- according to Michigan-native Steve Muth -- it was a celebration.

“We had the prime minister of Cambodia here," Muth said. "Big ceremony, flew in on helicopter, a lot of cheering and hooplah.”

It didn’t last long though.

“Allegedly, supposedly, somebody -- I believe an 83-year-old American woman -- came down with the illness sometime after leaving the ship," Muth said.

Now they’re all holed up in a hotel room, unable to leave Cambodia.

“We’re in limbo, man," Muth said. "Right now, we don’t know where we’re going to be or how we’re getting home.”

Muth was supposed to be back in the United States by Monday but those plans have changed.

“The challenge is not knowing when are you coming home," Muth said.

One of his biggest concerns in the mandatory two-week quarantine. As the virus impacts people globally, U.S. leaders are trying to keep the coronavirus from spreading nationally.

As of Saturday night, there has been nearly 70,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,669 people have been killed.