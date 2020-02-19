Couple that was stuck in Cambodia amid coronavirus outbreak headed back to Michigan

DETROIT – A Michigan couple that was stuck in Cambodia amid the coronavirus is headed back home.

Steve Muth, of Onsted, Michigan, and his wife are expecting to arrive at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday night.

The couple was quarantined on Holland America’s MS Westerdam because of coronavirus fears. They were released from the ship Thursday and have been staying at a hotel in Cambodia.