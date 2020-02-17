Police: No foul play suspected in death of 86-year-old woman found at Riverview landfill

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Police said no foul play is suspected in the death of an 86-year-old woman found at a landfill in Riverview.

Irene Kin was last seen on Feb. 1 in the 2300 block of Pinetree Drive in Trenton. Her body was discovered Sunday night at the Riverview Land Preserve.

The scene was being investigated by the Michigan State Police, the Brownstown Township Police Department and officers from Riverview police.

On Monday Riverview City Manager Douglas Drysdale released the following statement:

"The City of Riverview is deeply saddened by the loss of Trenton resident Irene Kin, whose body was discovered in a remote wooded area behind the businesses on Allen Road. This area is at the far western edge of the Land Preserve’s DNR restricted area away from the active landfill. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends.

At this time, we are cooperating and working with the proper authorities – including the Michigan State Police, the Trenton Police Department, the Riverview Police Department, and the Brownstown Township Police Department, and will continue to do so. At this early stage of the investigation, we have no further details other than what has already been reported by the authorities.

The City of Riverview is committed to operating Riverview Land Preserve with the highest safety standards. During operating hours, monitored site access is available to local residents for recycling purposes, and the drop off area is clearly marked. There have been no previous incidents of this nature at the Land Preserve. During non-operating hours, site access is restricted by natural barriers and fences, and the 403-acre land preserve is monitored by security personnel."