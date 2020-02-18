Commerce Township man arrested after chasing vehicle while armed with large knife

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities said a man chased a vehicle, pounded on the vehicle, and tried to open its doors while armed with a large knife Monday in Commerce Township.

Deputies were called at 7:53 p.m. to the 8000 block of Bywater Street after it was reported that a man was chasing a vehicle with a knife. When deputies arrived, they were told by a man that the man with the knife chased his vehicle before trying to open the door while yelling and waving the knife.

Authorities said the man with a knife ran into his home after he couldn’t get the door open.

Deputies arrested the armed man, a 35-year-old Commerce Township man. He is at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.