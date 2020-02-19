‘I got busted on the side of the head’: 7-Eleven clerk beaten with shotgun during robbery in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Robbers used a shotgun to beat a 7-Eleven clerk during a robbery early Wednesday in Livonia.

The clerk was working at the store at 7 Mile and Inkster roads just after 1 a.m. when two men wearing masked rushed him. One of the men had a shotgun, police said.

The men demanded the money from the cash register. Despite cooperating with their demands, the man with the gun started hitting the clerk with it.

The clerk said the men asked him if he wanted to die and told him to open the store’s safe. The clerk does not have access to the safe, so the men continued to beat him.

“I got busted on the side of the head," the clerk told the 911 dispatcher.

Police are now searching for the men. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-466-2470.