Inkster police investigating after 10-year-old girl shot in head

INKSTER, Mich. – Police said a child was shot around 10:35 p.m. in the area of Dartmouth Street and Sylvia Street in Inkster.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was shot in the head and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Inkster Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff said it “looks like she’ll pull through.”

There are no suspects at this time.

