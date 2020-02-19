Girl, 10, shot in head when gunfire enters Inkster home

INKSTER, Mich. – It was just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when the 911 calls started.

Neighbors near the 26000 block of Dartmouth Street heard gunfire. Soon, they found out a 10-year-old girl had been shot in her head.

She was at a hospital listed in serious condition as of Wednesday morning.

“At this point it doesn’t appear that it’s life-threatening. It looks like she’ll pull through,” said Inkster Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

Watch the full interview with Ratliff:

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies, Inkster police investigators and Michigan State police all were at the home Tuesday night trying to figure out what happened. They know the shots did not come from inside the home.

“The shots were fired from outside the house,” said Ratliff.

But why? Was the home targeted? Was this a stray bullet intended for another target? Police are working to answer these questions.