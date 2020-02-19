Report: Man accused of brutal murder, mutilation found non-responsive in Shiawassee County Jail

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – The man accused in the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon, 25, was found non-responsive inside his Shiawassee County Jail cell after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WEYI.

The NBC affiliate reports that Mark Latunski, 50, appears to have not been eating since he was first arrested in late December. Latunski was taken to a hospital and deputies were assigned to guard him.

Police said he was treated at the hospital and is alive.

Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30 on charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body in the killing. He was being held without bond and awaiting a mental health evaluation before the trial would continue.

RELATED: 2 men called 911 after escaping home of Michigan man accused of brutal murder, mutilation

The body of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was found Dec. 28 in a Bennington Township residence, several days after he was reported missing. Family members reported Bacon missing when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate said that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app.

READ: Police release disturbing details in murder, mutilation of Michigan man