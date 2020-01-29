2 men called 911 after escaping home of Michigan man accused of brutal murder, mutilation

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI. – Shiawassee County Dispatch released two 911 calls from men who escaped the home of a 50-year-old man later accused of murdering and mutilating another man he met through the dating app Grindr.

Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek was found dead on Dec. 28 in Mark Latunski’s Bennington Township residence. Bacon had been reported missing several days prior to being found. Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.

READ: Police release disturbing details in murder, mutilation of Michigan man

Latunski has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.

In the two months leading up Bacon’s death and Latunski’s murder charge there were two reported incidents at his Bennington Township home, and dispatch has released the audio for those 911 calls.

October incident

A man visiting Michigan from New York called 911 on Oct. 10, 2019 after he said he escaped from Latunski’s basement, according to WILX.

He told dispatchers that he met Latunski at a bus station in Flint.

“We went to the store, had a soda, I woke up in the basement," he said. "He obviously drugged me.”

He said he used a knife to cut off a leather strap on his ankles, which was connected to a metal chain.

“He had a leather strap to a metal chain," the caller said. "He’s an idiot.”

The caller said he didn’t know the name of the man he escaped. He also told dispatch that he didn’t want to pursue legal action, he just wanted to go home.

“Just get me the [expletive] out of here so I can go home,” he said.

According to WILX, the man reached out to Latunski again and returned to the same home that evening.

“I’m just really happy to see you,” he told the officer who located him.

November incident

On Nov. 25, 2019 a man called 911 and said he was trying to get away from a man who had him tied up in his basement.

“I’m trying to get away from some creepy guy,” he told dispatch. “He had me tied up in his basement. I’m trying to escape from some guy who had me chained up in his basement."

Dispatch asked him where he was calling from. He said he didn’t know, and that he wasn’t from the area. He told dispatch he didn’t have shoes on.

“I don’t know where I’m at,” he said.

He was able to find a nearby homeowner who could give him an address for police to locate him.

According to WILX the man is 29 years old and didn’t want to press charges.

The report below is from NBC affiliate WILX: