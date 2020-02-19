Reward offered for arrest in murder of 21-year-old man at 4th of July block party

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Lamonte Jacobs.

Jacobs was fatally shot at a 4th of July block party in 2016. It happened in the 5300 block of Cooper Street between Barker and Moffat Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

Jacobs was at the gathering when an unknown person fired shots, striking him. Jacobs died the next day due to the injuries.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP to leave an anonymous tip.