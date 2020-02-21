Country music star Garth Brooks’ Detroit show expected to be largest ever concert at Ford Field

DETROIT – Garth Brooks’ stadium tour has just three stops left including one Saturday night at Ford Field.

Whether it is ticket sales or album sales, Brooks has seemingly set the standard throughout his more than 30 year career in country music.

Local 4 reporter and anchor, Jason Colthorp, got a chance to sit down with Brooks for a few minutes Friday ahead of Saturday night’s show.

Brooks has sold 148 million records, making him the top selling solo artist in American history of any genre. Now he is back in the Motor City.

There is fleeting availability on secondary ticket sites and in case you were wondering tickets start as low as $110. However, to get on the floor in front of the stage it could cost upwards of $600 with front row seats selling for close to $6,000.

