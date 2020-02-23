3 stabbed at bar near Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Three people were stabbed Saturday night at a local bar near Central Michigan University, officials say.

One person was arrested in connection to the stabbing spree.

Officers responded to a call about a fight around midnight at Wayside Central Bar.

Police say the person of interest was identified through surveillance video and after multiple witnesses were interviewed. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

There is no threat to the public, police say.

Central Michigan Life, CMU’s student newspaper reported that bar owner John Hunter was advised by police to keep the bar open because it would “ease the investigation process.”

The investigation is ongoing.