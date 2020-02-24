3 Detroit teenagers arrested in connection with string of home invasions in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three teenagers from Detroit have been arrested in connection with a string of home invasions around Redford Township, police said.

Officials alerted residents last week that criminals were waiting for people to go to work before busting out windows and getting into homes.

“We had two cars in the last month on the corner for four to five hours,” resident Amanda Gleason said. “Yesterday, we had a car and a neighbor approached and they flashed an ATT badge and we called ATT and nobody was in the area.”

Kenyotta Fairley, Jaishawn Harris and Anthony Pickett were arrested after a home invasion around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Sioux in Redford Township, according to authorities.

Fairley, 19, Harris, 17, and Pickett, 18, are all Detroit residents, police said.

They are each charged with first-degree home invasion, receiving and concealing stolen property, receiving and concealing firearms, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, receiving and concealing stolen property, commission of a felony with a motor vehicle and three felony firearm violations.

Kenyotta Fairley (WDIV)

Jaishawn Harris (WDIV)

Anthony Pickett (WDIV)

Redford Township police said the investigation is ongoing, so additional charges are possible.