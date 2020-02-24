Clinton Township family urges thieves to return wedding ring

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County family caught thieves breaking into their home and stealing from them -- but it’s not the missing TV that’s left them upset.

It’s a wedding ring they said is priceless. All of the family’s jewelry was taken -- including the wedding ring Hillary Romero had received from her late mother.

The family returned home from dinner when they saw the lights were on when they pulled in. When the family entered the home, they heard another door slam closed.

“I just started balling my eyes out because I knew my mom’s ring was gone,” Romero said.

An estimated $15,000 worth of possessions were taken.

Romero was hoping to pass the ring down to her own children.

“It’s irreplaceable,” Romero said. “I’m not going to go out and buy another ring.”

The family is hoping the thief can return the ring.

Police suggested the family check online marketplaces like Facebook and Craigslist.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7800.