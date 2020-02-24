Drivers block traffic driving donuts on Detroit’s southwest side
DETROIT – It’s another round of cars doing donuts on Detroit’s streets. The latest incident happened on Fort Street, in Southwest Detroit on Sunday.
Local 4 was the only news station on scene.
First a Burgundy Charger started to spin in circles. Shortly after, a Silver Pontiac Firebird joined in. Both cars were holding up traffic, while people were watching and recording on their cell phones.
When police arrived, a Detroit Police Cruiser started chasing a white Challenge, but is cut off by a black car. Police had to make a split decision and turn down a side street. Moments later, multiple cars took off. Everything ended in just 5 minutes.
Police did place several people in handcuffs, before clearing the scene.
