Drivers block traffic driving donuts on Detroit’s southwest side

DETROIT – It’s another round of cars doing donuts on Detroit’s streets. The latest incident happened on Fort Street, in Southwest Detroit on Sunday.

Local 4 was the only news station on scene.

First a Burgundy Charger started to spin in circles. Shortly after, a Silver Pontiac Firebird joined in. Both cars were holding up traffic, while people were watching and recording on their cell phones.

When police arrived, a Detroit Police Cruiser started chasing a white Challenge, but is cut off by a black car. Police had to make a split decision and turn down a side street. Moments later, multiple cars took off. Everything ended in just 5 minutes.

Police did place several people in handcuffs, before clearing the scene.