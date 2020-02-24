Man charged in connection with hidden cameras discovered at Shelby Township Chili Peppers Tanning salon

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged in connection with hidden cameras discovered at Chili Peppers Tanning salon in Shelby Township.

On Monday Brian Maciborski was arraigned in the 41-A District Court on multiple felony charges in connection with the hidden cameras discovered on Feb. 14.

The charges include three counts of eavesdropping and one count for possession of analogues. All charges are two year felonies. Due to a prior conviction for eavesdropping in 2005 out of Sterling Heights, consideration will be given for eavesdropping second offenses, a five year felony.

Maciborski was given a cash surety bond in the amount of $250,000.