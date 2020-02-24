Man fights employees after being caught stealing laundry pods from Detroit dollar store, police say

DETROIT – A man assaulted two Detroit dollar store employees after they caught him trying to steal laundry detergent pods, police said.

The man walked into the Family Dollar store in the 14600 block of Mack Avenue on Detroit’s east side around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

He went to the laundry aisle and took laundry detergent pods, officials said. He tried to leave the store and was stopped by two employees, police said.

The man assaulted the employees before leaving the store on foot, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the man as having a medium build. He was wearing a gray hat, black vest with gray sleeves and black pants.

You can see him leaving the store and walking through the parking lot in the surveillance video above.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.