Paczki beer returns to Baffin Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores this Fat Tuesday

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Beer is great, paczki are great, so Baffin Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores again decided to combine the two for Fat Tuesday.

Phat Ash Paczki is brewed with more than 300 jelly-filled paczki, as well as fruit. It’s a roasty, sweet and tart brew.

The beer will be available Tuesday at Baffin at 25113 Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores. There will also be a limited distribution of the beer in Macomb County. Find Baffin beer here.