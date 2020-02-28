Detroit police looking for missing 72-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

Arthur Kirkland was last seen on Wednesday at 2 p.m. when he left his home in the 4000 block of Beaconsfield to meet up with clients and never returned.

Kirkland is described as being 5, feet, 9 inches tall with a light complexion. He weighs 160 pounds and has short gray hair and a gray beard.

Police said he is in good mental and physical condition but has high blood pressure.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.