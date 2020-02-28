21ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

21ºF

Local News

Last Chevy Impala comes off production line at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Hamtramck, Wayne County, Detroit-Hamtramck, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, GM, General Motors, Chevy Impala, Impala, Car, Car Production, Automobiles, Automotive, Business, News, Local
The last Chevrolet Impala comes off the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck (DHAM) vehicle assembly plant at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020. DHAM will be retooled and transformed for GM’s electric future. The plant is expected to be 100 percent devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021.
The last Chevrolet Impala comes off the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck (DHAM) vehicle assembly plant at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020. DHAM will be retooled and transformed for GM’s electric future. The plant is expected to be 100 percent devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021. (General Motors)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the production line at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck vehicle assembly plant at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to GM.

The automaker plans on spending more than $2 billion to modernize and turn the Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant into an all electric vehicle facility.

The plant is expected to be completely devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin late 2021.

Late last month the company announced the development of the new Hummer EV. The new vehicle will feature 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds.

READ: GM to invest $2.2B in Detroit to build electric vehicles

The last Chevrolet Impala comes off the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck (DHAM) vehicle assembly plant at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020. DHAM will be retooled and transformed for GM’s electric future. The plant is expected to be 100 percent devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021.
The last Chevrolet Impala comes off the production line at the Detroit-Hamtramck (DHAM) vehicle assembly plant at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2020. DHAM will be retooled and transformed for GM’s electric future. The plant is expected to be 100 percent devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021. (© 2020 Jeffrey Sauger)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: