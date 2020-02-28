Last Chevy Impala comes off production line at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The last Chevrolet Impala rolled off the production line at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck vehicle assembly plant at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to GM.

The automaker plans on spending more than $2 billion to modernize and turn the Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant into an all electric vehicle facility.

The plant is expected to be completely devoted to electric vehicle production by the fall of 2021. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin late 2021.

Late last month the company announced the development of the new Hummer EV. The new vehicle will feature 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds.

