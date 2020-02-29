68th annual Detroit Autorama taking place this weekend

DETROIT – The 68th annual Detroit Autorama is taking place this weekend at TCF Center.

Detroit Autorama is known as America’s greatest hot rod show.

Organizers of the event say it will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at TCF Center.

Tickets are $21 each for adults and $8 each for children under 12 years of age. TCF Center is located at 1 Washington Boulevard in Detroit.

