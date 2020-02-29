Detroit Youth Choir presented with key to the city

DETROIT – It is the gold item that represents honor in Detroit.

Only few people have received a key to the city and now there’s a new recipient, actually 50 plus new members of this exclusive club.

On Saturday, students from the Detroit Youth Choir were presented with the key to the city. The leader of the group, Anthony White, called them one by one.

“I feel very proud and ecstatic, just very blessed to get this key to the city,” said De’Andre Elliott II.

You may remember Elliott from the many performances on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. He said being a part of the choir boosted his confidence.

“When I first joined, I was very shy, now I’m very outgoing and what not,” said Elliott.

Many believe DYC Director Anthony White has had a huge impact on the kids. “It is a great opportunity for our young people to actually experience this. I mean we’re in the likes of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Big Sean. They get an individual key, that’s crazy. Big shout out to Mayor Duggan and the Detroit mayor’s staff, also City Council President Brenda Jones. We just want to thank everybody, WDIV, you guys have been with us through the whole journey,” said White.

It is a journey that many of the DYC members including Kennedy Faux will never forget.

“Like I don’t even know. It doesn’t even feel real. I’m really excited to experience this at such a young age. We’re just representing Detroit and representing what we have. We’re not just a sob story. We’re amazing,” said Faux.