Oakland County’s first recreational marijuana shop to open next month

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Oakland County’s first recreational marijuana shop is opening up on March 14 at the Greenhouse in Walled Lake and they are expecting thousands of people to show up on opening day.

The Greenhouse first opened up as medical marijuana but it has obtained a recreational marijuana license. There’s going to be a heated 4,000 square foot tent, food trucks and multiple vendors to educate customers the day the business is open to the public.

“This is not your grandma’s weed, this is not the weed you smoked in 1970,” Greenhouse partner Jerry Millen said.

Greenhouse employees are preparing for what they expect to be a crowd of thousands of people on March 14. The new addition will be ready to accommodate the recreational users while another entrance will be reserved for medical clientele.

Whether to allow recreational weed has been an issue communities are wary of and are struggling with. With it’s attractive exposed brick and beam location in Walled Lake’s historic downtown area the business has brought a lot of foot traffic.

“They’ve taken a building that was in very poor shape and put hundreds of thousands of dollars into it and have revamped it and is unique when you see other provisioning centers on TV they don’t look like the Greenhouse,” Mayor Linda Ackley said.