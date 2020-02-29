Watch live: Trump holds coronavirus press conference
First US death linked to coronavirus reported Saturday
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a coronavirus press conference. The president is addressing the nation after officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States. News of the first death linked to coronavirus in the US was reported Saturday afternoon.
Watch the press conference below:
