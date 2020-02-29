30ºF

Watch live: Trump holds coronavirus press conference

First US death linked to coronavirus reported Saturday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Washington, to attend a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage as President Trump holds a coronavirus press conference. The president is addressing the nation after officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States. News of the first death linked to coronavirus in the US was reported Saturday afternoon.

Watch the press conference below:

