DTW reports record high number of passengers in 2019

ROMULUS, Mich. – Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) passenger traffic increased more than 1.5 million travelers in 2019 compared to 2018, reaching a record of 36,769,279 passengers, according to data released Monday by the airport’s Department of Financial Planning and Analysis.

DTW said the increase is due to an increase of domestic passengers. The airport added several domestic routes last year, with Spirit Airlines providing services to Austin, Texas and Delta Air Lines adding services to Bozeman, Montana; La Crosse, Wisconsin; Sacramento, California; and Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had a very successful year in 2019,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a statement. “In one year, we’ve reached the highest number of total passengers, ranked highest in customer satisfaction according to the J.D. Power 2019 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, and earned top honors from Airports Council International as one of the best airports for customer service in the Airport Service Quality Survey. We will continue to work hard for our passengers who have put so much faith in us.”

DTW also saw a 6 percent increase in the number of outbound passengers visiting or residing in Detroit.

Projects are in the works at DTW, including Lufthansa beginning nonstop service to Munich, Germany beginning in May and the completion of the $21 million food and beverage transformation in the North Terminal spring 2020.