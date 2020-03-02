Man arrested after missing person found dead on his Washtenaw County property, police say

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Washtenaw County man is charged with concealing the death and mutilating the body of a missing person who was found on his property, officials said.

The mother of Kyle Christopher Luark, 27, of Redford, called police around 8 p.m. Wednesday and said her son had been missing since the day before.

She told officers she went to his last known location in the 4000 block of Waters Road in Lodi Township, but while she was approaching the home, a man fired several shots at her, so she fled the scene, according to authorities.

Deputies went to the scene and arrested Kent Charles Hyne, 57, of Lodi Township. Hyne is the owner of the Waters Road home, police said.

Investigators learned Luark had been shot by Hyne earlier in the day, officials said. Luark died from his gunshot woulds, according to police.

Luark’s body was found on Hyne’s property, officials said.

Hyne was taken to the Washtenaw County Jail and arraigned on charges of concealing the death of an individual and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Hyne said he was defending himself when he shot Luark, police said. The charge of attempting to conceal the body stems from his actions after the shooting, according to authorities.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911 , the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.