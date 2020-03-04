Michigan federal firearms dealers must now conduct background check on all gun buyers, even CPL holders

TAYLOR, Mich. – Rifles, handguns and bullets -- Top Guns Shooting Sports in Taylor sells them all.

Michael Barbour said they run a pretty tight ship at the store.

“If you come in smelling like marijuana, alcohol, any of those things, we can’t allow you to shoot, we can’t allow you to purchase firearms,” he said.

But recently, things got a little stricter for Top Gun and other federal firearm dealers in Michigan.

“For federal firearms dealers, we now have to do a background check on every firearm that we’re selling,” Barbour said.

Barbour said that’s because of a new gun law passed down by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

All gun stores are required to conduct a National Instant Criminal Background Check before selling a firearm to someone, even if they already have a concealed pistol license. Harbour said the new law shouldn’t cause too much hassle, at least not for the legal gun owners.

“If you have your CPL, chances are the vast majority are still going to be able to pass a background check,” he said.

He said it may slow things down inside the store just a little bit, but he doesn’t mind, because it’s all about safety.

“We don’t want people out there that shouldn’t own a firearm being able to buy one,” Barbour said.