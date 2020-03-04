Officials charge 2 drunk drivers who fell asleep at same time in Troy McDonald’s drive-thru

TROY, Mich. – Officials have charged two men accused of driving drunk and falling asleep at the same time in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant in Troy.

Police said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Feb. 16.

They found John Scott Rease, 56, of Troy, and Charles Anthony Lind, 24, of Troy, asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru. Police said it took several attempts to wake the drivers, who admitted to being drunk. Rease and Lind didn’t know each other and had fallen asleep separately, according to authorities.

Both drivers’ blood alcohol levels were well above the legal limit, so they were taken into custody, police said.

Rease and Lind are both charged with operating while intoxicated -- first offense.

Troy officers released police dashcam footage and the 911 call from the incident. You can watch the video below.