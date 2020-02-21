VIDEO: 2 drunk drivers fall asleep in Troy McDonald’s drive-thru at the same time

TROY, Mich. – Police responded Saturday to two cars in a McDonald’s drive-thru that both had their drivers fall asleep.

The Troy Police department released police dash-camera footage and the 911 call from the incident. It can be seen above.

Officers with the Troy Police Department arrived at the McDonald’s just before 3 a.m. and found the drivers of two cars asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru. Police said it took several attempts to wake the drivers, who admitted to drinking to police.

The drivers of both vehicles did not know each other and had independently fallen asleep at the same McDonald’s.

Both driver’s blood alcohol levels were well above the legal limit and were taken into custody.