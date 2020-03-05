Dearborn animal shelter takes in animals from struggling Louisiana shelter

DEARBORN, Mich. – Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit has taken in seven animals -- six dogs and a cat -- from a shelter in Louisiana.

All seven animals can be seen in the gallery above.

According to the organization, the group partnered with Animal Rescue Corps in order to give the animals a chance at finding families in Michigan.

The nonprofit said two of the dogs are heartworm positive, which will require extra treatment and care.

Once the animals have been medically evaluated, they will be available for adoption.

Donations are also being accepted for their care. For more information, or to donate, visit the official Friend for Animals of Metro Detroit website here.