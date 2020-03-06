Metro Detroit man found stabbed to death inside hotel room in Jamaica

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A Metro Detroit man was killed inside his hotel room in Jamaica.

Police confirm Theodore Walling was found stabbed to death inside a small hotel in Montego Bay.

Walling’s Facebook page shows he loved to travel, especially to Jamaica, but his roots were in Michigan. He was a Quality Control Inspector at Chrysler and he lived in West Bloomfield.

Now, Montego Bay Police and the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica are investigating Walling’s murder.

Police found his body inside his hotel room at Hotel Gloriana.

Family and friends said off camera that they’re hearing he was killed during a robbery, but that’s really all they know.

Meanwhile, police told the local newspaper, Jamaica Observer, they believe Walling knew his attacker and there was no forced entry.

Just before his death, Walling posted about his trip, even recording a plane landing right outside his room. His last two Facebook posts stated, “Faith Restored” and “What a day. Ups and Downs, then an Up.”