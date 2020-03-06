Metro Detroit weather: Bring on sun, warmer temperatures this weekend

DETROIT – Now on to the good stuff! We’ve weathered (ha!) the worst of the forecast, so let’s bring on the sun and the milder temperatures.

Still cold tonight

Temperatures will drop off overnight as clouds thin and the winds relax. Expect Metro Zone lows in the low 20s, with most spots ending in the teens. Wind chills won't be factor with calmer conditions. But on night's like these fog becomes an issue, especially in low-lying areas.

Moving on up

Temperatures will soar above normal again in the afternoon Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 40s. And skies will be crystal clear through the day. Winds won't be nearly as brisk as they were Friday, but they'll be out of the southwest. That will ensure a milder finish. Sunday, the winds pick up with gusts near 30. We'll get a few more clouds but still plenty of sunshine. Highs will peak in the upper 50s. It's not out of the question that one or two spots touch 60, especially in the interior South Zone.

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2AM Sunday morning.

Wet week ahead

Most of the weekend warmth carries over into Monday. But it will be under clouds and gusty winds. Tuesday, we'll still finish in the mid 50s but the first of three rain shots arrive.

Tuesday -- Rain

Wednesday -- Scattered light rain/snow

Friday -- Rain

We don’t need any of that rain, especially with lakes remaining in record territory. Here are the latest numbers as of Friday.

Lake levels (WDIV)

Track the radar: